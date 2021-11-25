Plans to boost the number of static caravans at a Burnham-On-Sea holiday park have been unveiled.

Haven Leisure is seeking full planning permission to redevelop part of Burnham Holiday Village in Marine Drive.

The company says: “Burnham-On-Sea Holiday Village is an important tourist attraction within this area. It requires continual investment to maintain its attractiveness to holiday makers and has an important economic role in the local area. The proposed changes from touring caravans and tents to static caravans, which is the subject of this planning application, will enable those benefits to continue.”

“This planning application comprises the installation of 59 bases for the siting of static caravans on touring bases. The proposal also includes the provision of car parking spaces, landscaping and associated infrastructure.”

“The proposed caravan bases will enable Burnham-On-Sea Holiday Village to attract a wider range of visitors. This will have a positive impact on the local economy including the creation of direct and indirect jobs and increased spending in the local area.”

The proposed development seeks to provide 59 hardstanding bases for the provision of 59 static caravans on the existing touring area which currently accommodates 69 touring caravan and tent pitches (out of a possible 75 pitches) and 8 safari tent pitches. It adds that an existing ancillary building/shower block will be demolished while a ‘welcome building’ and eight safari tents will also be removed.

“The static caravans will be laid out in several rows, to provide connectivity and symmetry with the existing static caravan development which borders the application site to the east and west. The development is positioned around the existing landscape features and where possible the mature trees have been retained.”

Haven adds: “The proposed development forms part of Haven’s continuing investment and enhancement of the Holiday Park and commitment to Burnham itself. This is one of the projects to improve the quality and standard of accommodation across the Haven portfolio in order to meet the changing expectations of guests and to remain an attractive option for tourists coming to the area.”

“There is clear evidence of increasing demand from visitors for good quality caravans in

attractive settings at the Haven sites. In part, this is also driven by the ‘staycation’ effect, where the demand from UK residents to holiday ‘at home’ is booming. Bourne Leisure considers that the holiday park can attract more visitors across the holiday season, that will result in a number of beneficial impacts for the local economy.”

The planning application relates to an area, extending to 2.02 ha, within the existing area of Burnham-On-Sea Holiday Village. It is north west of the centre’s main facilities.

Comments are being welcomed by Sedgemoor District Council on the application – reference number 11/21/00110 – until December 24th.