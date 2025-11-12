Plans unveiled to demolish old terrace homes for new nursery and 14 flats in Highbridge

Plans to build a new children’s nursery and 14 apartments in Highbridge have taken a step forward with the submission of a formal demolition request to Somerset Council.

Bridgwater YMCA has applied for permission to demolish six derelict terraced houses on land to the north of Clyce Road, adjacent to the old Highbridge Cattle Market site.

The buildings, which have stood vacant for years and were damaged in an arson attack in 2020, have become a hotspot for fly tipping and anti-social behaviour.

The YMCA says the demolition would clear the way for a proposed three-storey development featuring a modern nursery and residential accommodation, along with landscaping and car parking.

The scheme builds on a pre-application submission earlier this year, which Somerset Council responded to in June 2025 by stating that “the principle of the provision of a nursery and residential accommodation is considered acceptable.”

Council planners also noted that the proposed design “would have no adverse impact on the character of the area” and “should have no impact on residential amenity.”

However, they confirmed that prior approval is required for the demolition of the existing terrace of buildings, prompting this month’s application.

The site sits next to the A38 and close to the existing YMCA Highbridge facility, which was previously the former Highbridge Hotel site.

If approved, the development could bring new life to a neglected part of the town and provide much-needed childcare and housing options for local families.

The application number for the demolition order is 11/25/00103 and comments are being welcomed by Somerset Council’s planning team via its planning portal until December 1st, 2025.