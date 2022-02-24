Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy looks set to expand its facilities with the addition of a new sixth form extension.

Plans for the single-storey extension to the school’s sixth form block have been supported by town councillors at their latest meeting this month.

Head teacher Dan Milford told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the extra facilities are needed due to the popularity of its sixth form.

“Due to the increasing numbers of students, both from within The King Alfred School Academy and from schools in Weston and Bridgwater, who have been joining our Sixth Form over the last three years, the extension to the sixth form block in preparation for this September, will enhance the facilities even further,” he says.

“The additional space will allow us to create extra study spaces for students, quiet study areas or zones, a refurbished common room and newly designed cafe style facilities.”

“This is in addition to the expansive university-style Year 12 and 13 independent study space we already have in the centre.”

He adds: “This extension will allow for us to further develop the capacity for sixth form students to learn independently and experience the best possible post 16 experience at TKASA.”

“Next September promises to provide over 175 students a superb post-16 provision at TKASA with wonderful facilities, enabling us to continue gaining outstanding A Level results, ensuring all our Year 13 students each year go onto the top universities, apprenticeships and career pathways when they leave us.”

“If any Year 11 students in the local area want to come and view our centre over the next few months to see how we are further developing the facility, then please do contact the school to request a tour.”

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge town councillors have unanimously supported the application during their latest meeting this month.

Cllr Nick Tolley said at the planning applications committee meeting: “I support this application – it’s great to see the sixth form growing. It has a very good name in the town, encouraging students on to further education.”

Cllr Sue Harvey added: “I support this, it will give the sixth form more space and it’s good to see the level access.”

Cllr Lousie Parkin added: “I suppport this as well – I am particularly pleased to see the inclusive access, which is so important.”

Committee chairman Cllr Andy Brewer welcomed the proposed development and councillors voted in favour of supporting the plans on the grounds of provision of additional educational facilities and inclusive access. A final decision rests with Sedgemoor District Council.