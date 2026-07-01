Plans unveiled to replace fire‑damaged Highbridge retail unit with new flats

A planning application has been submitted to Somerset Council seeking permission to demolish a fire‑damaged retail unit in Highbridge and replace it with a modern block comprising two two‑bedroom flats and three garages.

The proposals aim to bring a long‑derelict site at 40 Church Street back into use since it wsas destroyed by a fire in August 2023, as reported here. A small‑scale redevelopment is proposed designed for first‑time buyers or the private rental market.

The application is accompanied by a full planning statement setting out the site context, design approach, policy considerations and details of extensive discussions with planning officers.

The triangular site sits off Church Street, with a footpath linking through to the Asda store. It is not within a conservation area, contains no listed buildings, and an archaeological assessment has found no issues that would prevent development. Although the land lies within Flood Zone 3, the area benefits from flood defences, and the design incorporates mitigation measures.

Access would continue via the existing unadopted lane, with space for vehicles to enter and reverse into the proposed garages, which would feature roller‑shutter doors.

The design centres on a “flats over garages” concept to create a flood buffer zone at ground level. The upper flat would be partly set within the roof space to keep the ridge height low while maintaining internal headroom.

The scheme includes off‑street parking, communal outdoor space, secure bicycle storage and a dedicated waste‑sorting area. The applicant argues that the redevelopment aligns with several key policies.

The conclusion describes the scheme as a “straightforward small‑scale recycling of a redundant fire‑damaged site” that would blend with surrounding residential properties and deliver two highly lettable homes. Ecology impacts are considered low, and both a Biodiversity Net Gain report and archaeological assessment have been submitted.

The application has reference number 11/26/00038 and comments are welcomed by Somerset Council’s planning department until 30th July, 2026.