A guesthouse on Burnham-On-Sea seafront could be transformed into 13 self-contained holiday letting units under new proposals unveiled this week.

A planning application has been submitted by Domo Developments Limited for a change of use for the Round Tower Guesthouse on the North Esplanade.

The plans cover the conversion of the seafront property into 13 units, plus the erection of a two-storey rear east extension on the site of an existing store which is to be demolished.

The developer says: “The proposed change of use development to the existing guesthouse will provide high quality holiday lettings in the form of self-contained units.”

“The proposed change of use and associated alterations will create 7 two-bedroom units, 5 single-bedroom units and a single studio unit.”

”This approach has been adopted to ensure there is a variety of accommodation types to cater for varying group sizes.”

“The proposed change of use and associated works will create an appropriate and high-quality addition to Burnham-On-Sea’s holiday accommodation.”

“Self-contained accommodation will ensure that local retail and catering based businesses will benefit from potential additional customers and the restoration of the building will have a positive impact towards the rejuvenation of the town.”

The planning application, which is reference number 11/21/00145, will be considered by the Town Council’s planning committee shortly before a final decision will rest with Sedgemoor District Council.

The guesthouse remains open for business as usual.