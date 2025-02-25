Plans unveiled to turn former Burnham-On-Sea pub into six-bed House of Multiple Occupancy

A former pub in Burnham-On-Sea could be turned into a six-bedroom House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) under plans submitted to Somerset Council.

New proposals for the Old Pier Tavern in Burnham Pier Street, pictured, propose converting the ground floor of the pub into six bedrooms. There would also be communal seating and dining areas.

The plans also include an area for retail or restaurant use at front of the building, facing Pier Street.

The applicant states that while the Old Pier Tavern has planning permission to operate as a pub and takeaway, “a more constant and viable use of the building is necessary.”

The upper two floors of the building are already residential accommodation, and there would be no structural alterations to the site to complete the plans, should they be approved, adds the applicant.

The developer says in a planning statement to Somerset Council that “this proposal will have a positive impact but will also be in keeping with the ideals of the Conservation Area and supply a local housing need.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported earlier this month that the estate agent had said there has been a “steady flow of interest” from interested parties in buying the property.

The planning application has reference number 11/25/00019 and comments are being welcomed by Somerset Council via its planning portal until March 25th, 2025.