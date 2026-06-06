Plastic plant pots now recyclable from home across Burnham-On-Sea area

Somerset Council have confirmed that plastic plant pots can now be accepted for recycling via the Bright Blue Bag across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Most plastic pots can be accepted, however black plastic pots remain unrecyclable.

The change comes as the national Simpler Recycling regulations come into effect across the country.

Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts, Lead Member for Communities, Environment and Climate Change at Somerset Council said: “This is a simple change that will make it easier for residents to recycle more from home.

“By adding non-black plastic plant pots to the Bright Blue Bag, we are making sure people can recycle a wider range of everyday items in a clear and consistent way. We would still ask residents to keep black plastic pots out, as these cannot currently be sorted for recycling.”

Under Simpler Recycling, councils in England must make sure households can recycle the same core materials from home.

For Somerset residents, that means non-black plastic plant pots can now go in the Bright Blue Bag with other accepted plastic pots, tubs and trays. Pots should be empty and reasonably clean before recycling.

Reusing plant pots is always the best first option, as it reduces waste altogether – many local garden centres even offer plant pot swap areas, making it easy for residents to pass pots on for someone else to use.

Black plant pots can’t be recycled because pigment is not recognised by the optical sorting machines. These should continue to be reused where possible, and if not, placed in the rubbish bin.

Plastic plant pots can also be taken to any Somerset Recycling Site for recycling.

For a full list of what can be accepted for recycling at the kerbside or at the Recycling Site, visit theSomerset Council website.