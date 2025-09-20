Playing fields in Burnham area praised at Somerset Playing Fields’ Association Awards

Somerset Playing Fields’ Association has announced the winners of its annual ‘Field of the Year Awards’ to recognise parish councils and volunteers for their work in maintaining them to a high standard.

During its annual awards presentation evening in Woolavington on Friday evening (September 19th), the association commended various facilities in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The winners were presented with awards by guest Mohammed Habedat Saddiq, Lord-lieutenant of Somerset, as pictured here.

Somerset Playing Fields’ Association Field of the Year Results 2025

Large Fields

1) Wedmore Parish Council – Wedmore Playing Field, Blackford Road

2) Cheddar Parish Council – Sharpham Road Playing Field

3)= Crewkerne Town Council – Happy Valley Playing Field

3)= Wembdon Parish Council – Homberg Way Playing Field

HC East Huntspill Council – New Road Playing Field

HC Axbridge Town Council – Furlong Recreation Field

HC Trull Parish Council – King George V Playing Field, Church Road.

HC Allerford Village Hall & Recreation Ground – Harepark.

HC Wiveliscombe – War Memorial Recreation Ground, West Road

HC Keinton Mandeville Recreation Field

HC Meare Parish Council – Muddy Lane Recreation Field

HC Nether Stowey Village Hall & Playing Field Committee – Recreation Field

HC – Crewkerne Town Council – Henhayes Recreation Ground

Play Areas

1) Brent Knoll Parish Council – Brent Knoll Village Green

2 Woolavington Playing Fields Association – Higher Road Play Area

3)= East Brent Parish Council – Brent Road Park

3)= Fiddington Village Hall – Play Area

HC Mark Community Association – Vole Road Play Area

HC East Brent Parish Council – Joseph’s Pound

HC East Brent Parish Council – Orchard Close Play Area

Volunteer of the Year – Mike Keal