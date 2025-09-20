10.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Sep 21, 2025
News

Playing fields in Burnham area praised at Somerset Playing Fields’ Association Awards

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Somerset Playing Fields’ Association has announced the winners of its annual ‘Field of the Year Awards’ to recognise parish councils and volunteers for their work in maintaining them to a high standard.

During its annual awards presentation evening in Woolavington on Friday evening (September 19th), the association commended various facilities in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The winners were presented with awards by guest Mohammed Habedat Saddiq, Lord-lieutenant of Somerset, as pictured here.

Somerset Playing Fields’ Association Field of the Year Results 2025

Large Fields

1)  Wedmore Parish Council – Wedmore Playing Field, Blackford Road

2)  Cheddar Parish Council – Sharpham Road Playing Field

3)= Crewkerne Town Council – Happy Valley Playing Field

3)= Wembdon Parish Council – Homberg Way Playing Field

HC East Huntspill Council – New Road Playing Field

HC Axbridge Town Council – Furlong Recreation Field

HC Trull Parish Council – King George V Playing Field, Church Road.

HC Allerford Village Hall & Recreation Ground – Harepark.

HC Wiveliscombe – War Memorial Recreation Ground, West Road

HC Keinton Mandeville Recreation Field

HC Meare Parish Council – Muddy Lane Recreation Field

HC Nether Stowey Village Hall & Playing Field Committee – Recreation Field

HC – Crewkerne Town Council – Henhayes Recreation Ground

Play Areas

1) Brent Knoll Parish Council – Brent Knoll Village Green

2 Woolavington Playing Fields Association – Higher Road Play Area

3)= East Brent Parish Council – Brent Road Park

3)= Fiddington Village Hall – Play Area

HC Mark Community Association – Vole Road Play Area

HC East Brent Parish Council – Joseph’s Pound

HC East Brent Parish Council – Orchard Close Play Area

Volunteer of the Year – Mike Keal

