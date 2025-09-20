Playing fields in Burnham area praised at Somerset Playing Fields’ Association Awards

Somerset Playing Fields’ Association has announced the winners of its annual ‘Field of the Year Awards’ to recognise parish councils and volunteers for their work in maintaining them to a high standard.
During its annual awards presentation evening in Woolavington on Friday evening (September 19th), the association commended various facilities in the Burnham-On-Sea area.
The winners were presented with awards by guest Mohammed Habedat Saddiq, Lord-lieutenant of Somerset, as pictured here.
Somerset Playing Fields’ Association Field of the Year Results 2025
Large Fields
1) Wedmore Parish Council – Wedmore Playing Field, Blackford Road
2) Cheddar Parish Council – Sharpham Road Playing Field
3)= Crewkerne Town Council – Happy Valley Playing Field
3)= Wembdon Parish Council – Homberg Way Playing Field
HC East Huntspill Council – New Road Playing Field
HC Axbridge Town Council – Furlong Recreation Field
HC Trull Parish Council – King George V Playing Field, Church Road.
HC Allerford Village Hall & Recreation Ground – Harepark.
HC Wiveliscombe – War Memorial Recreation Ground, West Road
HC Keinton Mandeville Recreation Field
HC Meare Parish Council – Muddy Lane Recreation Field
HC Nether Stowey Village Hall & Playing Field Committee – Recreation Field
HC – Crewkerne Town Council – Henhayes Recreation Ground
Play Areas
1) Brent Knoll Parish Council – Brent Knoll Village Green
2 Woolavington Playing Fields Association – Higher Road Play Area
3)= East Brent Parish Council – Brent Road Park
3)= Fiddington Village Hall – Play Area
HC Mark Community Association – Vole Road Play Area
HC East Brent Parish Council – Joseph’s Pound
HC East Brent Parish Council – Orchard Close Play Area
Volunteer of the Year – Mike Keal