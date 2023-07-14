Poets in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being invited to perform recitals of their work at this year’s BoSFest music and arts festival.

The popular BoSFest event is set to return to Burnham in September – and local poetry will be featured on the day.

Organiser Richard Curtis says: “After a very successful poetry section at BoSfest last year we are doing it again on September 2nd from 2pm til 4pm in The Ritz Social Club.”

“We are not having a competition this year but we are inviting local poets to get in contact if they would like to read their poem on the day.”

Those who would like a 10-minute slot can send their poem and email Richard at curlycurtis1@hotmail.co.uk