Two polar adventurers have begun training on Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow beaches for an incredible gruelling fundraising challenge.

Wayne Hoyle and Simon Virgo are using local beaches to boost their fitness and strength ahead of their incredible 700-mile trek across Antarctica to raise money for a forces charity.

The duo, pictured here on Saturday at Berrow, are frequently walking along Burnham and Berrow beaches while pulling weighted sleds behind them to build up their stamina.

“The beach here provides perfect terrain for our training,” Wayne told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We can walk long distances while pulling the sleds behind us with some traction from the sand.”

He adds: “We’re getting ready to trek from Hercules Inlet to the South Pole, a distance of over 700 miles.”

“We are hoping to break the British speed record for the route, which is 29 days. The world record is 23 days.”

Wayne, who has previously worked with the military in extreme temperatures, adds that the challenge next December will be raising funds for the Special Boat Service Association which aims to help relieve members or their dependants who are in need by virtue of financial hardship, injury or sickness. A fundraising page is due to go live soon.

The duo are set to become a familiar sight on local beaches in coming months as their preparation for the incredible challenge continues.