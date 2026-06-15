Police issue appeal after burglary at Burnham‑On‑Sea High Street shop

Burnham-On-Sea Police have launched an appeal for information following a burglary at a town centre vape shop over the weekend.

Officers say they were called to the BOS Vape Shop on the High Street at around 10.20am on Saturday (13th June) after staff reported that a group of teenagers had entered the store and stolen items.

A Police spokesperson says: “Two boys, estimated to be in their mid-teens and wearing balaclavas, entered the store, went behind the counter and took a box of items before leaving. They were in the company of several girls and left along the High Street.”

“A number of enquiries have been conducted and anybody with information on the incident is asked to call us on 101 with reference number 5226162740, or complete our online appeals form.”