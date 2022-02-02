Police have this week appealed for help in tracing a missing person who may be in our area.

A spokesman says Robin is 42 and described as white, about 6ft 6ins (2m) tall and of large build, with a shaved head.

“We’re concerned for his welfare as he needs regular medication and is believed to have been sleeping rough after leaving an address in Weston-super-Mare on 27 January.”

“He was wearing a black and white checked shirt, black trousers and trainers and had a grey hooded jumper with him.”

If you know where Robin is now, call 999 and give the reference 5222022181. If you have any other information which could help us to trace him call 101 and give the same reference.