Police have appealed for residents’ help in finding a missing person who may be in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Missing Joanne was last seen on Monday 16th May near Weston-super-Mare Hospital.

“The 31-year-old was last seen in the area of Weston General Hospital at 7.40pm on 16th May wearing a black top, camouflage-style trousers and in possession of a shiny bag.”

“She is described as white, female, slim, about 5ft 4ins and has brown hair with blonde highlights. She was is known to frequent Weston-super-Mare, Nailsea, Oxford and Westminster.”

Police are asking people to call 999 if tyhey see her, giving reference number 5222116044., or to call 101 if you know where she may be.