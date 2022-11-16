Police are asking for local residents’ help in finding missing 75-year-old Vivien who may be in the Burnham area.

A spokesman says: “Vivien is missing and we are asking the public to help us find her. The last time we know Vivien, 75, spoke to anyone was when she was at home in Clifton on Sunday 13 November, two days before she was reported missing.”

“Vivien is described as a white, female, has grey hair in a ponytail, approximately 5ft 2ins and wears glasses. As well as Bristol, she has links to Wedmore.”

If you see her, please call 999 and give reference number 5222275117.