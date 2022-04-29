Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing man who they say may be in the Brean area.

Concern is growing for the welfare of 40-year-old Kevin who has not been seen since 6am on Friday morning (29th April) when he left a night shift at work in Gloucestershire.

This is out of character for Kevin and has caused concerns for his welfare as he has not been seen or heard from since.

The 40-year-old is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, of a stocky build and has short cropped brown hair with a beard. It is currently unknown what Kevin is wearing.

Officers have been searching for Kevin overnight and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to please get in contact.

Information can be submitted by calling police on 101 and quoting incident 499 of 29 April. Please dial 999 if Kevin is present at the time of calling.

It’s believed he may be in Brean or Weston-super-Mare.