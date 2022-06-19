Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crashed into the wall of a seafront pub in Burnham-On-Sea at the weekend.

Officers were called to The Reed’s Arms on The Esplanade at around 9pm on Saturday (June 18th) where a vehicle had collided with the front wall next to its seafront seating area.

The collision left damage to the wall and outside seating area, as pictured. Luckily, Wetherspoon staff said no-one had been hurt.

The outdoor seating area would usually have been full of cyclists and their families at the end of Saturday’s Chase The Sun Cycle race — but fortunately the wet weather meant it was not busy at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Police on 101.