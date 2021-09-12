Police have appealed for witnesses following a crash in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (September 12th) that led to long tailbacks of traffic.

A car and a motorbike were involved in the collision in Burnham’s Berrow Road near the Applegreen petrol filling station.

Police temporarily closed the busy road, diverting traffic around the area, which caused long queues for motorists.

The biker was not understood to have suffered any serious injuries.

Burnham-On-Sea Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101.