10.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jun 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPolice appeal for witnesses to lorry crash on Somerset M5 motorway
News

Police appeal for witnesses to lorry crash on Somerset M5 motorway

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the M5 between junctions 25 (Taunton) and 24 (Bridgwater) on Friday (June 28th) to come forward.

Police were called shortly before 6.25am to reports that a lorry had collided with a bridge on the northbound carriageway.

Fire crews recovered the lorry driver from the vehicle and he was airlifted to hospital with injuries described as ‘serious but not life threatening’.

A spokesman says: “Officers attended alongside the ambulance and fire services and the lorry driver was trapped in his vehicle.”

“They were freed from the lorry and taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment of injuries which are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.”

“The northbound carriageway was closed to allow emergency services to respond but one lane has since reopened.”

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage which could help the Police investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5224167533.

Previous article
Fundraiser walking around the entire UK coastline arrives in Burnham-On-Sea
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea to Brean beach walk to raise funds for cancer treatment for Jack, 5

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
10.1 ° C
12.6 °
8.5 °
85 %
1.8kmh
44 %
Sat
17 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com