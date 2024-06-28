Police appeal for witnesses to lorry crash on Somerset M5 motorway

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the M5 between junctions 25 (Taunton) and 24 (Bridgwater) on Friday (June 28th) to come forward.

Police were called shortly before 6.25am to reports that a lorry had collided with a bridge on the northbound carriageway.

Fire crews recovered the lorry driver from the vehicle and he was airlifted to hospital with injuries described as ‘serious but not life threatening’.

A spokesman says: “Officers attended alongside the ambulance and fire services and the lorry driver was trapped in his vehicle.”

“They were freed from the lorry and taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment of injuries which are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.”

“The northbound carriageway was closed to allow emergency services to respond but one lane has since reopened.”

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage which could help the Police investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5224167533.