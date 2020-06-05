Police have asked for the help of residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area to find wanted man Luke Hawkes.

The 26-year-old is known to have links with the Bridgwater area and officers say they want to speak to him in connection with an assault investigation.

“He is described as white, slim, about 5ft 10ins and has short brown hair,” says a spokesman.

“Hawkes has a fox tattoo on the left side of his neck and one on his right leg saying ‘shock absorber’.”

“If you see him, do not approach him but instead call 999 and give the call-handler reference 5220119936.”

“If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.”