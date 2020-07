Police were called to a three vehicle collision in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Thursday afternoon (July 16th).

Officers were called to Burnham’s Pier Street shortly after 3.30pm, where the incident occurred in the parking bays opposite B&M, as pictured here.

An eyewitness told Burnham-On-Sea.com that a BMW had collided with a Fiat while pulling into the layby, shunting it into a Nissan near the traffic lights.

Police confirmed the road was not blocked and there were no injuries.