Police car crashes into ditch in A38 collision near Burnham-On-Sea

A Police car was damaged and left stranded in a ditch following a crash near Burnham-On-Sea on Friday (October 11th).

The A38 between Tarnock and Rooksbridge was temporarily closed after the Police car was in collision with a BMW.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed: “The A38 was closed near Tarnock following a collision involving a marked police vehicle.”

“It happened at approximately 12.25pm when a single-crewed police car responding to an emergency collided with a black BMW.”

“The driver of the BMW and the officer were checked over by paramedics and neither needed to be taken to hospital.”

The ambulance and fire services attended the scene and recovery work was carried out so the road could later be re-opened.

