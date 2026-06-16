Police carry out major rural crime operation and vehicle checks on A38 at Brent Knoll

Police forces from across the South West have joined together in Brent Knoll for a major day of action targeting rural crime.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were joined by colleagues from Devon and Cornwall, Dorset, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire as they carried out roadside checks on the A38 Bristol Road to identify stolen machinery, vehicles and other rural offences.

The operation, supported by Trading Standards and the Environment Agency, saw officers share expertise with rural crime teams from neighbouring forces while stopping several vehicles to ensure they were not linked to criminality.

A number of arrests were made for suspected offences including possession of Class B drugs, drug driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and other traffic and immigration matters.

The Environment Agency stopped 20 waste‑carrying vehicles, finding that five were operating without the correct licences. Three sites suspected of being used for illegal waste disposal were identified, and concerns were raised about a fourth site potentially operating unlawfully.

Officers provided advice on upcoming regulatory changes, and intelligence gathered will now be used to develop further enforcement work, including audits, fixed penalty notices and possible vehicle seizures.

Sergeant Brett Worthington, from Avon and Somerset’s rural crime team, said the operation showed the commitment of police and partner agencies to tackling serious and organised rural crime across the region. He said the aim was to make the South West a “hostile environment” for those involved in rural, heritage and wildlife offences, many of which go unreported.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Kevin Slocombe added that the day of action would give confidence to farming and rural communities, noting that targeted work over the past year had already led to strong results against organised criminals affecting the countryside.

Lucy Woodland, enforcement team leader at the Environment Agency, said roadside stops remain a vital source of intelligence for tackling waste crime, which she said harms legitimate businesses, communities and the environment.

The A38 was chosen for the operation on Wednesday (10th June) due to its role as a key route linking rural Somerset with Bristol, and because of recent rural thefts in the area. Its proximity to the M5 also makes it a common corridor for transporting heavy machinery.

The operation forms part of an intelligence‑led collaboration between Police and Crime Commissioners and Chief Constables across the region, with information shared nationally through the Southwest Regional Organised Crime Unit.