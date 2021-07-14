Local people in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being sought to apply for the role of Deputy Police & Crime Commissioner.

Mark Shelford, pictured the current Police & Crime Commissioner, says he is looking for a Deputy PCC to play a ‘vital role’ in an organisation that seeks to deliver an effective and efficient police service for local people.

Mark says he is looking for an “experienced leader with a strong sense of civic duty and who is passionate about the importance of accountability, fairness and equality in policing and criminal justice services.”

The role, which is a fixed term contract from November 2021 until the new PCC elections, will support community engagement and partner working on behalf of the PCC as well as help the PCC seek the views and concerns of local people across Avon and Somerset. The Deputy PCC will also provide support by attending numerous boards with partners and other organisations.

Mark adds: “As I have learnt over the last few months, not one day is the same in the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and I’m really excited for a Deputy PCC to join the team to help me reassure, refocus and rebuild for the communities of Avon and Somerset.”

“I’m looking for a dynamic and confident leader who is not afraid to challenge and who takes an analytical and problem-solving approach to complex issues. The new Deputy PCC will have strong influencing and advocacy skills and will be a person with the highest levels of integrity.”

“If you think you fit the bill, I would love to hear from you and would encourage you to apply.”

The closing date for applications is 12pm on 10th August. To find out more about the role, visit: https://www.avonandsomerset-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/jobs/deputy-police-and-crime-commissioner/