Somerset Police ordered “several hundred” people to leave a large car meet at a local beauty spot on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to a report of anti-social and dangerous driving at Cheddar Gorge overnight between Friday into Saturday (December 31st-January 1st).

The road, which has a 30mph limit, was temporarily closed during the incident.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police’s roads policing unit said on social media: “Antisocial and dangerous driving seen at a car meet in Cheddar Gorge overnight.”

“ASB (anti-social behaviour) powers used and several hundred directed to leave.”

“Sadly the few spoil it for the many, but we won’t hesitate to use robust enforcement when they endanger others.”