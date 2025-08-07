Police granted new powers to close Cheddar Gorge road amid car meet concerns

Police have been given new powers to temporarily close a stretch of road through Cheddar Gorge in a bid to tackle dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour linked to car meets.

The B3135, which runs through the popular beauty spot, has long attracted car enthusiasts—but Avon and Somerset Police say the gatherings have led to criminal prosecutions and placed a strain on local resources.

A Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO), approved by Somerset Council, now allows officers to close the road between Cox’s Mill Car Park and the junction with the B3371 on Fridays and weekends between 4pm and 6am.

A Police spokesperson said: “Not only is it disruptive and dangerous, but these events also put significant demand on police resources, with officers having to be diverted from other matters to respond.”

He added: “We continue to work closely with our partners, including Somerset Council, to come up with long-term solutions, and this latest step gives us powers to stop these events when they’re most likely to take place, but also in a way which allows us to minimise the impact on the wider public.”

The powers have been granted for an initial three-week period, with the option to extend them for up to 18 months if necessary.

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s lead member for transport and waste services, said: “This is a long-standing issue in the area, and whilst we appreciate there is no easy solution, granting police these powers will significantly reduce the opportunities for groups to engage in dangerous or anti-social driving.”

Local businesses will remain open during any closures, and residents will still be able to access the area.