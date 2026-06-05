Police helicopter called in as three people flee stolen vehicle after pursuit ends in Edithmead

A Police pursuit ended with officers swooping on a suspected stolen vehicle near Burnham-On-Sea on Friday afternoon (June 5th).

A Police helicopter and several ground units were called to Edithmead Lane at around 1.30pm after a vehicle believed to be stolen made off from officers during an attempted stop.



A Police spokesman said a suspected stolen vehicle “was driven off after attempts were made by officers to stop it. Following a pursuit, it was stopped in Edithmead and has since been recovered.”

The three occupants fled the vehicle on foot immediately after it came to a halt.

Searches were carried out in the surrounding area, supported by the helicopter, but the individuals were not located and enquiries are continuing.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information that could help the investigation to call 101 and quote reference 5226155049.