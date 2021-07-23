Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow residents were woken at 4.30am by the sound of a Police helicopter hovering low over the area on Friday morning (July 23rd) following a crash.

Emergency services were called to Berrow where a car had left the road and ended up in a ditch.

A Police spokesman confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A car was reported in a ditch off Red Road in Berrow at about 3.10am on Friday morning.”

“Emergency services attended and the vehicle was found to be empty.”

“Amid concerns for the welfare of the person(s) an area tour was carried out, supported by the NPAS (National Police Air Service) helicopter, but no-one was sighted.”

“Officers resumed patrols shortly before 5am.”