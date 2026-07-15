Police honour young people making a difference across Somerset

Weston Grand Pier welcomed dozens of families, teachers and police staff when it hosted the Children and Young People Policing Awards for the third year running this month, recognising exceptional actions by young people from across Avon and Somerset.

The annual awards, launched by Avon and Somerset Police in 2024, shine a light on children and teenagers who have shown courage, compassion, resilience and leadership in their everyday lives. Nominees included young people who stepped forward in frightening situations, supported vulnerable individuals, volunteered in their communities, and carried out impressive fundraising efforts.

The awards are based on the force’s core values of caring, courageous, inclusive and learning, and organisers say each nomination reflected those qualities in different ways. Families, carers, school staff, charity representatives and police officers gathered on the pier to hear the stories behind each award and celebrate the achievements of the finalists.

Youth Project and Engagement Coordinator Claire Maidment said the event continues to highlight “incredible young people who lead by example, support others, and show remarkable resilience,” adding that the awards offer a chance to thank them for the positive impact they make in their communities.

Among this year’s winners was Alissa, who received the Inclusive Award for her courage in speaking out against unacceptable behaviour and for her work with the Youth Council at Five Rivers Fostering Agency, helping develop an educational programme to prevent bullying. Runner-up Kora was praised for her kindness and empathy as a play leader supporting younger children.

The Courageous Award was jointly won by Nala, who calmly contacted emergency services during a serious incident, and Jay, who showed compassion and quick thinking when he approached a distressed individual on a bridge and ensured help was called. Runner-up Mason was recognised for his strength and positivity following the sudden loss of his mother.

The Learning Award went to Keira, who paused her day at Clevedon beach to lead an impromptu clean-up after spotting dangerous litter, while runner-up Daniel was praised for volunteering his time to support children with SEND and neurodivergence, using his own lived experience to inspire others.

The Caring Award was presented to Isla, who raised funds for St Margaret’s Hospice and Dementia UK, regularly helps neighbours, and showed bravery when assisting a pregnant woman who had fallen in a supermarket. Runner-up Chase was recognised for his compassion within his fostering family and for remaining calm during an emergency involving a baby in care.

Organisers say the awards will continue to grow, celebrating young people who make a difference and embody the values that strengthen communities across Avon and Somerset.