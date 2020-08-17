Police are investigating a spate of vandalism and incidents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge during the last few days.

Several cars have been damaged, a shop suffered a window broken, a moped was set on fire, and several garages have been broken into.

The Crusty Cob bakery in Burnham-On-Sea High Street had a window smashed over the weekend during a late night incident.

A moped was found burnt out on the River Brue footpath near Apex Park after being set alight.

Several cars in Highbridge’s Newtown Road were reported to have been damaged at the weekened by vandals.

There have been several garage break-ins and damage in gardens in the area over the past few days.

Local resident Steve Crang wrote on social media on Monday: “Had my garage broken into today – in broad daylight. Well done scumbags – what you don’t know is that you now have SmartWater all over you. Expect an ‘official’ visit soon.”

And Steph Powell wrote: “Woke this morning to find one of our trellace panels had been literally ripped of the brick wall and dumped on the pavement. I just don’t understand the need to do this. Call me old fashioned but if it does not belong to you, what right have you to break it?”

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Burnham Police on 101.