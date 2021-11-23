Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a crash in the town centre.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Old Station Approach and the High Street on Sunday evening (November 21st) following a two vehicle collison.

A Police spokesman says: “We were called at approximately 9.35pm on Sunday following a two-vehicle collision at the junction.”

“A male and female were transported to hospital as a precaution and enquiries into the collision continue to take place.”

He adds: “Anyone who witnessed what happened, or may have relevant dashcam footage, should call 101 and give reference number 5221274496.”

Pictured: Police at the scene of the collision in Burnham-On-Sea