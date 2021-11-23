Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a crash in the town centre.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Old Station Approach and the High Street on Sunday evening (November 21st) following a two vehicle collison.

A Police spokesman says: “We were called at approximately 9.35pm on Sunday following a two-vehicle collision at the junction.”

“A male and female were transported to hospital as a precaution and enquiries into the collision continue to take place.”

He adds: “Anyone who witnessed what happened, or may have relevant dashcam footage, should call 101 and give reference number 5221274496.”

Pictured: Police at the scene of the collision in Burnham-On-Sea 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page