Police have issued an appeal after jewellery and cash were stolen during two burglaries near Highbridge last week.

Two addresses on the B3139 between Watchfield and Mark Road, Highbridge were broken into between 5.30-6.30pm on Saturday 18th December.

PC Rebecca Turner says: “At the moment we are keeping an open mind about the two burglaries being linked.”

“House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are being carried out to try to identify the offenders.”

“We’re keen to hear from any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage who were travelling along the B3139 between these times.”

“If you can help us, please call 101 and give reference number 5221296785. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”