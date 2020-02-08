A Highbridge pet owner faces a big vet bill after a ‘mindless thug’ shot his kitten with an air rifle this week.

Martin Bowerman says his nine-month-old kitten, called Archie, was attacked on Thursday afternoon (February 6th) in the Caxton Road area of the town.

The distressed kitten was taken to Bridge Vets surgery and later had an operation to remove an air pellet lodged.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Martin says: “Some mindless thug thought it would be funny to take aim at Archie.”

“It resulted in him having a major operation on Friday in which his diaphragm was repaired and a pellet was removed.”

He adds: “It’s a vile attack – the person needs to be found.”

Martin has reported the incident to the Police and anyone with information should call 101 quoting the reference number is 5220031439.