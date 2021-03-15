Police have issued an appeal for the public’s help in finding a wanted man who could be in the Highbridge area.

A Police spokesman says: “We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for breaching court bail granted pending his sentence for dwelling burglary offences.”

“Ricky Ian Horsford has links to Highbridge, Bridgwater and Bristol. He’s aged 38 and described as a white man about 5ft 7ins (170cm) tall, of slim build with brown hair.”

“If you have any information which could help to trace him, call 101 quoting reference 5221042971.”

“If you see him, or know where he is now, don’t approach him but call 999 straight away.”