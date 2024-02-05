Surrey Police have issued an appeal for help to find a missing person who has links to our area of Somerset.

They have issued this photo of the lady.

“We are asking the public for their help as we seek to find 30-year-old Emma, reported missing from Hindhead on Friday, 2 February.”

“Emma was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday, 30 January and had plans to go to Brighton. She was last heard from on Thursday, 1 February when she spoke to her mother, but has not been in touch since.”