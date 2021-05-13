Somerset Police have issued an appeal for information from the public to help locate 43-year-old wanted man Nicholas Davis.

He’s wanted on a recall to prison due to breaching the terms of his licence.

Police say they know he frequents Bristol and Somerset.

“He’s described as white, heavy build, clean shaven with blue eyes and short blond/greying hair,” says a spokesman.

“He has a West Country accent and a tattoo on his neck and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.”

If you can help us locate him, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221096846.