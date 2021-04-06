Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A39 Bath Road in Bridgwater just before 11am this morning, Wednesday 7th April.

A black Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision with a man riding a bicycle. Sadly, the cyclist died at the scene.

While the victim has not yet been formally identified, Police say he is believed to be a man in his 40s.

“His next of kin have been made aware and will be supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer,” says a spokesman. “Our thoughts are with them at this sad time.”

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving remains in police custody.

“The road is closed while collision investigators examine the scene,” added the spokesman.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the Corsa or the cyclist in the moments beforehand.”

“Police also want to hear from you if you have any dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation. If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference 5221073941.”