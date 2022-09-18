Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a two-car collision in which sadly two people died on Sunday (September 18th).

The incident happened at about 11.20am on Sunday along the A38 between Tarnock and Lower Weir, near Axbridge.

A Police spokesman said: “A man and a woman in a blue Vauxhall Agila died at the scene. While formal identification has yet to be completed their next of kin are being supported by a family liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them.”

“A man who was the sole occupant of the other car, a black Audi Q7, went to hospital for assessment.”

The road remained closed throughout Sunday while collision investigators examined the scene.

The spokesman adds: “Please get in touch if you saw, or have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of anything which could help the investigation.”

“If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222225553, or complete the online appeals form.”