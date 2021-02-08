Police have today (Monday) issued an appeal for help in finding a man who is wanted for a recall to prison.

Richard Smart, 53, has previously been sentenced for burglaries.

Smart has links to Somerset, notably Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater and Winscombe. But he’s known to travel all over the South West.

He also has links to Bristol – including Brislington, Kingswood, Speedwell, Knowle and Redland.

A Police spokesman says: “He is described as white, approximately 6ft, average build, and having grey hair with facial stubble.”

“He has blue eyes and speaks with a West Country accent. He has a small scar above his right eyebrow, and tattoos on his arms.

Anyone who sees Smart should not approach him and call 999 and give reference number 5221024377.

If you know of his whereabouts, call 101 and give the call-handler the same reference code.