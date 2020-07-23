Police have appealed for information to find missing man Joseph Walker who has links to Highbridge.

Officers say the 37-year-old is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court and Police also wish to speak to him in connection with an assault investigation.

“Walker is known to have links with Bridgwater and Highbridge, but it is believed he could be in the Birmingham area,” says a spokesman.

“He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, of medium build and has short brown hair and brown eyes.”

“Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and instead call 999 immediately and give reference number 5219236655. Alternatively, if you know of his potential whereabouts, call 101.”

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.