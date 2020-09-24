Police have issued an appeal for help to find wanted man Toby Squire.

The 30-year-old is wanted in connection with offences of affray, blackmail, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

A spokesman says: “Squire is white, about 5ft 9ins tall and has short brown hair. He has links to the Axbridge, Blagdon, Cheddar, Frome, Glastonbury, Street and Wells areas.”

“The public are advised not to approach Squire if they see him but to call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220214868.”

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting the same reference.”

“You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.