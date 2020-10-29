Officers are appealing for help from members of the public to locate a wanted man from North Dorset who has links to Somerset.

Daniel Kellaway, aged 25, was released from prison in 2018 after serving part of a sentence for offences of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A and B.

Since his release, he has breached the terms of his licence and a recall notice has been issued.

Daniel Kellaway is described as white, around five feet eight inches tall and of slim build with dark brown hair.

Neighbourhood Inspector Simon Perry, of North and East Dorset police, said: “We have been carrying out various enquiries to try and locate Daniel Kellaway and I am now releasing a photo of him in the hope someone will know of his whereabouts.

“He is known to frequent the Stalbridge area of Dorset and also has links in Somerset.

“While we have no information to suggest that Daniel Kellaway presents a direct risk to the public, anyone who sees him should not approach him but immediately contact Dorset Police on 999.”

If you see Daniel Kellaway you should dial 999 immediately. Anyone else with other information should call 101, quoting occurrence number 55200154888 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.