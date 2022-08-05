Police have issued an appeal after saying a convicted rapist and kidnapper may be in Somerset.

Officers are warning people not to approach Sean Phipps if they see him, but to call 999 immediately.

Phipps failed to return to prison on Wednesday, June 1, from release on temporary licence from Bristol.

He is 51 and about 6ft 2in tall. Police have issued pictures of him, and add that he may have changed his appearance.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman added that he may still be in Bristol, North Somerset or South Gloucestershire.

However, he could be walking the South West Coastal Path and may have reached Somerset, Devon, Dorset or Cornwall.

If you see him call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5222130002.

Alternatively, if you know where he is call 101 and give the same number.