Police have issued a fresh appeal to the public to help track down a wanted Somerset man.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson says Kyle Cox, 23, from Weston-super-Mare, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear in court on drug charges and breaching a court order.

He is described as white, about 5ft 8ins (1.73m) tall and thin, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call police on 101 and give the reference number 5221204145.