Police are seeking help in finding 39-year-old Ricky Horsford, also known as Richard/Ricky Dean, who may be in the Highbridge area.

A Police spokesperson says: “He is wanted after failing to attend court for theft, criminal damage and assault charges.”

“He is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.”

“He’s known to frequent the areas of Bridgwater and Highbridge.”

“If you see Ricky, please don’t approach him. Call 999 quoting reference 5222049907 or ring 101 with any other information or complete our online appeals form.”