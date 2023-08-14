Burnham-On-Sea Police have this week issued an appeal for the public’s help to identify this man who officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery investigation.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of the man following the robbery at Burnham’s Lidl supermarket.

A police spokesman says: “We believe he has information which can aid our investigation into a robbery in Lidl, in Oxford Street, in Burnham-On-Sea, on Monday 10th July.”

“He is described as white, of slim build, with short, dark hair and a short moustache. He is shown wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded jacket with white detailing, black trousers, black trainers and a rucksack.”

“At around 5.10pm, an unknown man came into the shop and stole a number of items.”

“When he was confronted, he has threatened the victim with an item thought to be a knife.”

“The man has then made off from the scene on a bike.”

“If you can identify the man pictured, or witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police, please contact us.”

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223164937, or complete the Police’s online appeals form.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.