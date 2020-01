Burnham-On-Sea Police have this week appealed for help in identifying a man after an animal was hurt.

They have released CCTV images of the person, who they hope will be able to help them with their inquiries into the incident.

“We’d like to speak to him after a horse was attacked in the Wedmore Road area of Cheddar,” said a spokesman.

“If you know who he is, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5219183144.”