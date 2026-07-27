Police issue fresh appeal and bike details in the search for missing man

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information as the search continues for a missing Weston man who was last seen cycling through Bleadon last week.

Scott, 52, was spotted riding a silver BMX-style bike when he turned from Coronation Road onto Shiplate Road in Bleadon just after 5.40pm on Thursday 23rd July.

He was wearing dark shorts and carrying a green rucksack at the time, and officers say he may now be on foot.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, slim, with short dark hair. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 999 quoting reference 5226207277, or 101 with any other information that may help.

A large search operation was launched over the weekend, with Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue team deployed on Saturday to work closely alongside police and other organisations in the search.

Those teams included Exmoor Search and Rescue, Wessex 4×4 Response, Mendip Cave Rescue, the Rescue Dog Association, and Coastguards, who together covered large sections of terrain as efforts to locate Scott continue.