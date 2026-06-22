Police issue new Highbridge CCTV images in search for attacker after man assaulted

Police have this week issued an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation into an assault in Highbridge.

An altercation occurred between two men which resulted in the victim being knocked unconscious and assaulted while he was on the ground in Church Street at around 11pm on Tuesday August 12th, 2025.

The victim, a man in his late fifties, was taken to hospital for treatment for a fractured eye socket, a broken nose, and a cut under his left eye and has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home. We have maintained contact with him and offered him access to any support services he may benefit from.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, witness statements have been taken, and intelligence checks have also been conducted.

Forensics enquiries are also ongoing and we are now at the stage where we are appealing to the public for information which could assist our investigation.

Police are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident because we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.

The man, pictured, is described as white, around 30 years old, around 6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark hair, who was wearing an Under Armour T-shirt and black shirts.

DC Rachel Biggs, from our Criminal Investigation’s Department (CID), said: “This was an awful assault in which the victim has no recollection, and we are now at the stage where we are appealing to the public to come forward with any information.”

“There is no wider risk to the public as we believe the parties involved were known to each other, and we do not have any similar investigations ongoing in the area, and information people may have in relation to the incident – no matter how trivial it may seem – could be vital to our enquiries.”