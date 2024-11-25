Police issue update on sad recovery of woman’s body from Burnham-On-Sea lake

Police have issued an update on the sad incident in Burnham-On-Sea in which a woman’s body was recovered from a lake.

As reported here, Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Hunts Pond in Burnham-On-Sea last Thursday to investigate a report of personal items being found near the water.

In an updated statement, the police says: “Police are currently treating a sudden death in Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday 21st November as unexplained, but not suspicious.”

“A member of the public called Police just before 10.10am on Thursday 21st November after finding personal property near Hunts Pond.”

“Police and Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue attended and, sadly, a body was recovered at about 11.15am.”

“The deceased is a woman in her twenties and while formal identification has yet to be made, her family are aware.”

Emergency crews were on scene in Westmere Crescent, as pictured above. Thoughts are with the family at this time.