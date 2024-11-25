10.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Nov 25, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPolice issue update on sad recovery of woman's body from Burnham-On-Sea lake
News

Police issue update on sad recovery of woman’s body from Burnham-On-Sea lake

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Body found in lake at Hunts Pond in Burnham-On-Sea

Police have issued an update on the sad incident in Burnham-On-Sea in which a woman’s body was recovered from a lake.

As reported here, Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Hunts Pond in Burnham-On-Sea last Thursday to investigate a report of personal items being found near the water.

In an updated statement, the police says: “Police are currently treating a sudden death in Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday 21st November as unexplained, but not suspicious.”

“A member of the public called Police just before 10.10am on Thursday 21st November after finding personal property near Hunts Pond.”

“Police and Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue attended and, sadly, a body was recovered at about 11.15am.”

“The deceased is a woman in her twenties and while formal identification has yet to be made, her family are aware.”

Emergency crews were on scene in Westmere Crescent, as pictured above. Thoughts are with the family at this time.

Previous article
Young Burnham triathlon star Isla doesn’t let cystic fibrosis stop her from racing
Next article
PHOTOS: Berrow ‘Shop for a Cure for Christmas’ fair raises £1,302 for charity

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Circus Funtasia

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
10.5 ° C
11.4 °
9.8 °
84 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com