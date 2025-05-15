Police issue appeal for witnesses after vandalism incidents at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club

Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued more details about two incidents at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club, prompting an appeal for witnesses.

We reported here that Police are investigating after a large area of Burnham & Berrow Golf Club’s course was damaged.

A Police spokesman says: “On Monday 12th May we received a report that a number of the golf club’s greens had been damaged at some point between 7pm on Sunday 11th May and 6.30am on Monday morning.”

“If you have any information that might help our investigation into this incident, call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5225132899.”

In a separate incident, the spokesman says: “On Saturday 10th May we received a report that a number of flag pins had been found damaged at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club.”

“The damage is believed to have been caused at some point between 8pm on Friday 9th May and 6am the following morning. Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and use the reference number 5225130489.”